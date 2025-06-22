OPPO Enco Buds 3 will be launched soon in the international market. OPPO Malaysia shared a teaser image confirming the launch of new OPPO TWS earbuds in the country. The earbuds will be launched in two colours - black and white. The company has yet to announce its specifications and features, such as drivers, sound quality, noise cancellation technology, usage hours with and without charging cases,, etc. Soon, the OPPO Enco Buds 3 launch date will be announced by the company. Samsung Teases Introducing of New TWS Earbuds in India by Sharing Design of Charging Case, Name and Launch Date Yet To Be Confirmed.

OPPO Enco Buds 3 Coming Soon in Malaysia

