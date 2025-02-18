Rockstar Games, the studio behind the development of GTA 6, reportedly met with Roblox and Fortnite creators to discuss custom-made games. The Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumoured to launch on October 28, 2025, with better gameplay, story and graphics. Amid this, the new leaks suggested that the upcoming game would come with User Creator game modes, similar to the Fortnite game The GTA 6 trailer 2 is expected in May 2025. GTA 6 Release Date Leaked? Rockstar Games’s Highly Anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Launch on October 28, 2025, Claims Report.

GTA 6 to get User Creator Game Modes, Similar to Fortnite

GTA 6 will allow User Creator game modes, similar to Fortnite, according to new rumor. 👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/KBSkPnsyyw — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 17, 2025

Rockstar Games Met With Roblox and Fortnite Creators for GTA 6 Custom Modes

Rockstar has reportedly met with Roblox and Fortnite creators to discuss custom made games in GTA 6. Via @VGC_News pic.twitter.com/1SVHuwgGWu — GTA 6 Info (@GTASixInfo) February 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)