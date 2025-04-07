GTA 6 is set to release in Fall 2025 on Xbox and Sony PlayStation. Rockstar Games will likely launch the Grand Theft Auto 6 for PC in early 2026. Ahead of the launch, there are expectations that Donald Trump's tariff will likely affect the price of the upcoming open-world game. Recently, a Swiss retailer listed GTA 6 (GTA VI) on its website for pre-orders at USD 112 (around INR 9,600). However, the listing was soon removed when it drew the attention of netizens and game enthusiasts. The GTA 6 price may be unaffected; however, a leaked post showed USD 114.99 (around INR 9,800) price tag, GBP 99.99 and 104.99 euros. Nintendo and Sony Shares Drop Over 10% in Tokyo Amid Widespread Selloff in Japan.

GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto 6) Price Leaked by Swiss Retailer Online

GTA 6 was listed for more than $100 by a reputable Swiss retailer before the listing was removed. Could tariffs affect video game prices, and would you still pay that much for it? pic.twitter.com/HKC74NHdwF — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) April 6, 2025

