Infinix HOT 60 5G+ will be launched in India on July 11, 2025. The company has teased the smartphone on social media platforms to arrive, "with the most advanced AI features and a super slim design." The teaser video by Infinix indicates that the upcoming smartphone may come with a dedicated AI button. The smartphone may be available in two colour options, which is expected to be in Blue and Green. As per reports, the Infinix HOT 60 5G+ may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor and will likely include a 5200mAh battery. Tecno Pova 7 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Sale Will Start on July 10; Check Details of Latest Smartphone From Pova 7 Series.

Infinix HOT 60 5G+ Will Launch in India on July 11

Get ready to experience AI that is actually useful! 💪 All new Infinix HOT 60 5G+, with the most advanced AI features and a super slim design, launching on 11th July. Ready ho na?#HOT605G #SolidGamingBeast pic.twitter.com/M9IjZgI3NB — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) July 4, 2025

