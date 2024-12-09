Instagram is testing a new DM feature that will allow users to schedule messages to be sent later. The Instagram DM will soon get a new "Scheduled Message" feature, letting users set a date and time by pressing the send button. The users of the Meta platform will have to long-press the button while sending messages to activate the "Scheduled Messages." This feature will be helpful for those who forget to send messages. Meta Introduces Llama 3.3, New Open Source Model To Deliver Performance and Quality Across Text-Based Use Cases.

Instagram Testing New DM Feature "Scheduled Messages"

⏳Instagram is testing a new feature for Instagram DMs, “Scheduled Message”. pic.twitter.com/hZZZGzX2Z4 — Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) December 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)