Meta Introduces Llama 3.3, New Open Source Model To Deliver Performance and Quality Across Text-Based Use Cases

Meta introduces Llama 3.3 70B, a new open-source model to deliver text-based tasks with leading performance. The 70 billion-parameter model matches the performance of Meta's 405-billion-parameter model and it is cost-efficient to run. It can be ideal for applications like synthetic data generation. Meta has enhanced the core capabilities of Llama 3.3 to deliver high-quality outputs to make it more accessible to the entire open source community. Meta Plans To Build a USD 10 Billion Fibre-Optic Subsea Cable Extending Around the World.

Meta Introduces Llama 3.3

As we continue to explore new post-training techniques, today we're releasing Llama 3.3 — a new open source model that delivers leading performance and quality across text-based use cases such as synthetic data generation at a fraction of the inference cost. pic.twitter.com/BNoV2czGKL — AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) December 6, 2024

Meta’s Llama 3.3 70B Model Delivers Performance of 405B Model

Introducing Llama 3.3 – a new 70B model that delivers the performance of our 405B model but is easier & more cost-efficient to run. By leveraging the latest advancements in post-training techniques including online preference optimization, this model improves core performance at… pic.twitter.com/6oQ7b3Yuzc — Ahmad Al-Dahle (@Ahmad_Al_Dahle) December 6, 2024

