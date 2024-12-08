Meta Introduces Llama 3.3, New Open Source Model To Deliver Performance and Quality Across Text-Based Use Cases

Meta's Llama 3.3 70B is a new cost-efficient open-source AI model, which matches performance with larger models and is suitable for generating synthetic data.

Dec 08, 2024

Meta introduces Llama 3.3 70B, a new open-source model to deliver text-based tasks with leading performance. The 70 billion-parameter model matches the performance of Meta's 405-billion-parameter model and it is cost-efficient to run. It can be ideal for applications like synthetic data generation. Meta has enhanced the core capabilities of Llama 3.3 to deliver high-quality outputs to make it more accessible to the entire open source community. Meta Plans To Build a USD 10 Billion Fibre-Optic Subsea Cable Extending Around the World.

Meta Introduces Llama 3.3

Meta’s Llama 3.3 70B Model Delivers Performance of 405B Model

