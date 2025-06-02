iQOO just announced that due to an unforeseen technical issue, iQOO Neo 10 pre-booking redemption on Amazon was scheduled for 6 PM today, June 2, 2025. The company said, "We sincerely regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Stay tuned, and thank you for your continued support!" iQOO Neo 10 pre-bookings started on May 26, 2025, the same day it launched and today, the company announced the first sale of the device to those who pre-booked it. Netizens responded that it showed "unavailable", and others complained about not having the option of Bajaj Finance. Another user highlighted that some users placed orders without pre-booking and asked about the status. iQOO Neo 10 first sale was set today at 12 PM. iQOO Neo 10 First Sale Begins Today in India for Pre-Booking Users Only; Official Sale Starts on June 3; Check Price, Specifications, and Features of Each Variant.

iQOO Rescheduled iQOO Neo 10 Pre-Bookings Redemption on Amazon to 6 PM Today

Notice🚨 Due to an unforeseen technical issue, pre-booking redemption for the iQOO Neo 10 on @amazonIN will now begin at 6 PM today. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Stay tuned, and thank you for your continued support!#iQOONeo10… — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)