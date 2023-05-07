The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website suffered an outage on Sunday, causing users to face trouble while booking Tatkal tickets. As per the reports, the IRCTC online services were down for quite a long time. Several passengers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their concerns. The E-Ticketing service is not available due to maintenance activity, a message on IRCTC website read. IRCTC Down: Users Purchasing Online Tickets Face Trouble as Indian Railway Ticket Booking Website and Mobile App Suffers Outage.

IRCTC Down:

User reports indicate IRCTC is having problems since 11:22 AM IST. https://t.co/Nb8Dg3dSvL RT if you're also having problems #irctcdown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) May 7, 2023

IRCTC Outage:

Is anyone else facing the issue while booking tickets through IRCTC website or app? Not able to book tickets since last two days@IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw — Subodh Shinde (@shindesl28) May 7, 2023

User Not Able to Book Tickets:

IRCTC Server Down:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)