MrBeast AKA Jimmy Donaldson, a popular YouTuber, changed his Twitter bio to "Twitter Super Official CEO", sparking speculation about the platform's future. Speculations also grew after Twitter boss Elon Musk changed his name to "Mr Tweet" on the micro-blogging platform and said that he cannot reverse it now. A month ago, MrBeast asked his followers whether he is capable of taking over the role of Twitter CEO when Elon Musk was searching for a replacement. Elon Musk Changes His Name to ‘Mr Tweet’, Says ‘Twitter Won’t Let Me Change It Back’.

Is Mr. Beast New Twitter CEO?

