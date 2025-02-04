Grok Android App is now open for testing in multiple countries ahead of the final launch. Elon Musk's xAI already made the app for its AI Chatbot available in countries including India but has yet to provide the option to install. However, the interested people can still test Grok Android App on Google Play Store in Canada, India, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Philippines. An xAI engineer invited first 1,000 users to test the app and share their feedback and shared link to download the mobile app. X Communities Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Expands Community Integration; Check Details.

Grok Android App Available For Testing in India

Grok Android app is now open for testing in Australia, Canada, India, Philippines, and Saudi Arabia. Visit the Google Play Store to try it. https://t.co/QhoODM839Q Be among the first 1,000 users and share your feedback. — Attila (@ablenessy) February 4, 2025

