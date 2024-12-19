Realme has announced that its upcoming smartphone, Realme 14 Pro, will feature the 'world's first cold-sensitive colour-changing design," which means that the smartphone will change its colour due to temperature shift. According to FInancial Express, the Realme 14 Pro series, including Pro and Pro Plus variants will feature a "thermochromic pigments that would react to the shift in temperature. This would change the back colour of the Relame 14 Pro from pearl white to a vibrant blue colour when put below 16 degrees Celsius temperature. The colour will change back to pearl white when the temperature rises. The Realme 14 Pro India launch date is yet to be announced. The smartphone will feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, triple camera module, IP66, IP69 and IP69 ratings and TÜV Rheinland certification. Realme 14x 5G Sale Goes Live; Check Price, Specifications and Other Details.

Realme 14 Pro Changing Colour From Pearl White to Vibrant Blue; Watch Video

realme 14 Pro, a symphony of colors and technological wonder, invites you to savor each moment of transformation.#realme14ProSeries #1stColdColorChangePhone pic.twitter.com/WOyWJ0xuTc — realme Global (@realmeglobal) December 19, 2024

Realme 14 Pro With World’s First Cold-Sensitive Colour-Changing Design

This time,realme 14 Pro born a different way.Let's Welcome world first color changing phone to the board.#realme14ProSeries #1stColdColorChangePhone pic.twitter.com/MCHZ7qPQv7 — realme Global (@realmeglobal) December 19, 2024

