Lava Blaze Pro 5G software update is now live for its users. The March 2025 security update addresses various issues like a fix for visible WhatsApp notifications during app lock. Along with the update, bug fixes are included for device performance. To install the latest update, go to settings, then tap on the system and check the system update on your device. The Lava Blaze Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek D6020 processor and it features a 6.78-inch display. The Blaze Pro 5G comes with a 50MP rear camera and has a 5,000mAh battery. Realme P3 Pro 5G Limited Time Sale Offer Begins on April 9; Check Price and Other Details.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G Software Update

Update no. #194 ​#LavaSoftwareUpdate ​#BlazePro5G Software Update is LIVE! Install now for: ✅ Mar’25 Security Updates ✅ Fixed issue of visible WhatsApp Notifications during App Lock ✅ Bug Fixes ​ Download: Settings > System > System Update#LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/3NizVLBrF0 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) April 8, 2025

