New Delhi, December 2: Meta reportedly plans to build a fibre-optic subsea cable that will extend around the world. The project is expected to cost more than USD 10 billion and span over 40,000 KM. As the parent company of platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, Meta is likely to enhance its internet infrastructure to support its user base and services. The subsea cable might be solely owned by Meta, highlighting a major step in its strategy for reliable data traffic globally.

As per a report of TechCrunch, Meta, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company, plans to build a USD 10 billion subsea cable spanning the world. The project is still in its early stages, with plans laid out but no physical assets yet. According to reports, Meta is expected to share more information about the project in 2025. It will likely include details about where the cable will go and how much data it can handle. Meta Planning To Introduce Ads to Threads by Early 2025: Report.

The initial plan is said to have a budget of around USD 2 billion. However, as the project develops, the amount is expected to increase, possibly exceeding USD 10 billion. The undersea cable would provide Meta with a specific path for transmitting and receiving data globally. It is said that this cable will connect the east coast of the US to India, passing through South Africa, and then return to the west coast of the United States from India via Australia. OpenAI Sued by Canadian News Companies Group Over Commercially Using Copyrighted Content Without Seeking Permission: Report.

According to reports, Meta is the second-largest contributor to internet usage around the world. The various platforms owned by Meta, which have millions of users, make about 10 per cent of all fixed internet traffic and 22 per cent of all mobile internet traffic. Fibre-optic undersea cables have been an important part of communication systems for a long time. In the case of Meta's new project, it is said that the idea has being developed from the company's operations in South Africa.

