Motorola is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Moto G05, in India on January 7, 2025. The Moto G05 will feature a stylish, premium vegan leather design. The device is will come with a 6.67-inch display, which may offer a 90Hz refresh rate and a brightness level of up to 1,000 nits. The Moto G05 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor and will run on Android 15 OS. The smartphone is expected to arrive in Plum Red and Forest Green colour options. The Moto G05 price might be around INR 10,000 and will be available on Flipkart. OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R Launch Tomorrow in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of OnePlus 13 Series Smartphone.

Moto G05 To Run on Android 15

Your new phone just got smarter. With Android™ 15 straight out of the box, #MotoG05 unlocks a world of advanced privacy, unbeatable security, & numerous ways to express yourself 📱 Launching 7 Jan @Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo | leading retail stores.#Motorola #MotoG05 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 6, 2025

