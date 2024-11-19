Nothing Apparel is back with Drop 2, which is set to launch on November 21, 2024. The latest collection includes four wardrobes designed for comfort and style. The Nothing Apparel Drop 2 will feature a limited run of four wardrobe pieces. The collection includes the Ripstop Tracksuit Jacket, Ripstop Tracksuit Bottoms, Ripstop Overall, and the Heavy Hoodie. These apparels will be available on the official website. iPhone 17 Air To Be Slimmest iPhone Ever? Know What To Expect From Apple’s Upcoming Device.

Nothing Apparel Drop 2 Arrives on November 21

New threads. Nothing Apparel Drop 2 is landing 21 November. A limited run of four instant wardrobe staples: The Ripstop Tracksuit Jacket, Ripstop Tracksuit Bottoms, Ripstop Overall and Heavy Hoodie. pic.twitter.com/E1JhgnFuQl — Nothing (@nothing) November 19, 2024

