CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2A, and CMF Buds 2 Plus are launched in India. CMF Buds 2A is priced at INR 2,199, CMF Buds 2 at INR 2,699, and CMF Buds 2 Plus at INR 3,299. The CMF Buds 2 has an 11mm PMI driver with Dirac Opteo, 48 dB Hybrid ANC, and 6 HD mics. It plays music for up to 13.5 hours on one charge. The CMF Buds 2A comes with a 12.4mm bio-fibre driver, 42 dB ANC, and 4 HD mics, offering 8 hours of playback. The CMF Buds 2 Plus features a 12mm LCP driver, 50 dB Hybrid ANC, Hi-Res LDAC, and offers up to 15.5 hours of playback. CMF Phone 2 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone of CMF Launched in India.

CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2A and CMF Buds 2 Plus Launched in India

3 new products. 2nd edition of CMF Buds. 1 wonderful experience. — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 28, 2025

