New Delhi, November 19: Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. Among the most anticipated models is the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumoured to be the slimmest iPhone ever, surpassing even the slim profile of the iPhone 6. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to combine a sleek design with advanced technology.

As per a report of India Today, Apple might stop developing Plus variants and may introduce an Air variant. The change could be Apple's effort to innovate with its design and offer a compact device for its users. Similar to how Apple introduced the iPad Air and MacBook Air with a sleek and slim design, the upcoming iPhone Air is also expected to showcase a similar style.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications and Features (Expected)

iPhone Air is likely to come with a lightweight design to enhance the user experience. According to a report of MacRumors, Apple analyst Jeff Pu has expressed his agreement with a recent rumour suggesting that the iPhone 17 Air will have a thickness of approximately 6mm. If this thickness is accurate, it could enhance the phone's portability and may be an option for users who prefer slim devices.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be about 75% as thick as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. There are also speculations that it may feature a titanium frame, which could help it to reduce the weight of the device and maintain its durability. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to come with a new design to give it a modern look. iPhone 17 Air may feature a 6.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The display may deliver a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be powered by an A19 chip and may feature a 48MP primary sensor and a 24MP front-facing camera.

