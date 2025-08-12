OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reacted to Elon Musk allegations against Apple, following Musk’s claim that the tech giant is engaging in “anti-trust behaviour” by excluding X and Grok from its “Must Have” section on the App Store. On August 12, 2025, Musk posted, “Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your “Must Have” section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps?” He questioned if Apple was “playing politics” and called their actions “an unequivocal antitrust violation,” and added that his company, xAI, would take immediate “legal action.” In response, Sam Altman said, “This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like.” Elon Musk Accuses Apple of Keeping X and Grok out of App Store’s ‘Must Have’ Section, Alleging Bias Toward OpenAI; Says ‘xAI Will Take Immediate Legal Action’.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Responds to Elon Musk’s Allegations on Apple

This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like. https://t.co/HlgzO4c2iC — Sam Altman (@sama) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)