OpenAI is hiring Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) to enhance its API-based solutions. The hiring news was shared by Sherwin Wu, Head of Engineering for OpenAI API, in a post on January 14, 2025. The FDEs role will focus on working closely with customers to develop effective solutions. Sam Altman-run OpenAI said, " As an FDE, you’ll embed with customers, understand their domain, and co-develop solutions to tackle real problems in often undefined or evolving problem spaces." In this role, you will collaborate with various teams, including Sales, Solutions Engineering, Solutions Architects, and Customer Success Managers, all of whom are involved with the same account. Additionally, you will engage with our Research and Applied Product and Engineering teams to share customer feedback. To qualify, applicants need over four years of experience in software or customer engineering roles with strong customer-facing skills. You should be willing to travel up to 50% to work directly with clients and have technical proficiency in frameworks like React or Next.js, backend development skills such as Python or Node.js, and cloud platforms like AWS, GCP, or Azure. Candidates for the position can expect a compensation range of USD 2,00,000 to USD 3,10,000. Interested candidates can visit the OpenAI career page to apply for the job. TCS Hiring Alert: Tata Consultancy Services Confident To Hire 40,000 Freshers in 2025 As IT Major Positions Itself As AI-First Organisation, Chief HR Milind Lakkad.

OpenAI Hiring Forward Deployed Engineers

We're hiring Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs)! If you're a software engineer who loves working directly with customers and helping them tap into the power of frontier AI models – DM me with an example of something cool you've built on top of our API.https://t.co/sH9S47IwPg — Sherwin Wu (@sherwinwu) January 14, 2025

