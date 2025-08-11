OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G are launched in India. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor, while the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Both smartphones come with a Storm Engine system for active and passive cooling with auto scene detection. It supports BGMI at 120fps. The smartphones from the series include a 360-degree armour body and IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is priced in India starting at INR 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G starts at INR 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Customers can avail an INR 3,000 discount through select bank offers, bringing down the price of the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G to INR 24,999 and the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G to INR 34,999.

