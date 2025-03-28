OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a post on March 27, 2025, at X (previously Twitter), and highlighted the growing popularity of image generation in ChatGPT. He noted that users are enjoying the feature in ChatGPT, but the company is facing technical challenges. Due to high demand, OpenAI’s GPUs are struggling to keep working smoothly. Altman said, “Our GPUs are melting. we are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. hopefully won't be long!” The ChatGPT free tier will soon have a limit of three image generations per day. Altman shared the post after images inspired by Studio Ghibli, created by users using GPT-4o powered ChatGPT, became viral on social media. The popularity of these images might have caused a surge in server activity at OpenAI, resulting in slower service for users. What Is a Ghibli-Style Image? Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Join GPT-4o’s Viral Anime Trend.

Sam Altman Says ‘Our GPUs Are Melting’

it's super fun seeing people love images in chatgpt. but our GPUs are melting. we are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. hopefully won't be long! chatgpt free tier will get 3 generations per day soon. — Sam Altman (@sama) March 27, 2025

