OpenAI has updated GPT-4o, which includes advanced image generation capabilities. In social media platforms, users are going crazy with their versions of images, texts, and videos. Users are loving the trend of creating Ghibli-style anime images. Sam Altman shared, "Woke up to hundreds of messages saying, 'Look, I made you into a twink Ghibli style haha.'” He also changed his profile picture, and said, "Changed my pfp, but maybe someone will make me a better one." Elon Musk joined in, and shared his own Ghibli-style portrait with the caption, "Theme of the day." Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also updated his profile picture on X (previously Twitter) with a similar Ghibli-inspired image. The latest feature of GPT-4o allows users to transform a normal image into a Ghibli-style version. But what is a Ghibli-Style image? The name "Ghibli" is said to be originated from the Libyan Arabic word meaning hot desert winds. A Ghibli portrait refers to an image created in the different art style of Studio Ghibli, which is a Japanese animation studio. It was founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki and is known for its hand-drawn animation style. GPT-4o Image Generation: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Rolls Out 4o Image Generation in ChatGPT and Sora to All Plus, Pro, Team and Free Users, Coming Soon for Enterprise, Edu and Developers.

Sam Altman Says ‘Look I Made You Into a Twink Ghibli Style Haha’

>be me >grind for a decade trying to help make superintelligence to cure cancer or whatever >mostly no one cares for first 7.5 years, then for 2.5 years everyone hates you for everything >wake up one day to hundreds of messages: "look i made you into a twink ghibli style haha" — Sam Altman (@sama) March 26, 2025

Sam Altman Says ‘Changed My Pfp but Maybe Someone Will Make Me a Better One’

changed my pfp but maybe someone will make me a better one — Sam Altman (@sama) March 26, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Theme of the Day’

Theme of the day pic.twitter.com/2ioG0StAxL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2025

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma New Profile Pic

