Mario Nawfal shared a 16-year-old video of Elon Musk on January 15, 2025. The old video offered a glimpse into the tech billionaire's life during the early days of SpaceX and Tesla. In the clip, Musk described his tightly packed schedule and said, “There's SpaceX and Tesla, which take about roughly half of my business time each. Then there's my kids. And then, I sleep. That's the 4 things I do. And often, I don't get a lot of sleep.” Reacting to the video, Musk acknowledged that while his workload has grown, his core routine remains mostly unchanged. He said, “ More things on my plate now, but that’s still pretty much true.” He revealed that playing video games has become his preferred method to relax. “Some days are real tough, so playing video games is my strange solace,” Musk shared. ‘Elon Musk Has Destroyed Twitter’: Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Criticises Tech Billionaire Over ‘Too Many Copy Paste Posts’ on X, Netizens React.

Elon Musk 16 Years Ago

ELON 16 YEARS AGO: THERE’S REALLY JUST 4 THINGS THAT I DO "There's SpaceX and Tesla, which take about roughly half of my business time each. Then there's my kids. And then, I sleep. That's the 4 things I do. And often, I don't get a lot of sleep." Source: Kevin Pollak's… pic.twitter.com/uiqdAbTcQU — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 15, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Playing Video Games Is My Strange Solace’

More things on my plate now, but that’s still pretty much true. I do play video games as my one recreational activity to quiet my mind. Some days are real tough, so playing video games is my strange solace. https://t.co/RAUiVqhmo8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2025

