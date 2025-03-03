PlayStation has announced its lineup of game releases for March 2025. The platform will offer a different range of game titles for various gaming preferences. On March 6, players can check Suikoden I & II HD Remaster on PS5 and PS4. The same day also marks the arrival of Split Fiction, a cooperative action-adventure game from Hazelight Studios on PS5. On March 11, Wanderstop will be available on the PlayStation 5. Gamers can look forward to WWE 2K25 on March 14, featuring wrestling action on PS5 and PS4. The MLB The Show 25 will be available on March 18 for a baseball experience on PS5. Assassin's Creed fans can look forward to an action role-playing game in Assassin's Creed Shadows, releasing on March 20 on PS5. On March 27, Hitman World of Assassination will be available on PlayStation VR2. GTA 6 New Updates: Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2 Expected in March or April This Year, Rockstar Games To Include Fortnite-Like User Creator Game Modes, Say Reports.

PlayStation March 2025 Game Lineup

