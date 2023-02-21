New Delhi, February 21 : The POCO C55 has launched in India with unique looks, good features and affordable pricing. This entry-level smartphone gets a 6.71-inch HD+ 120Hz with Panda glass protection, Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm and dual rear camera setup. This new handset runs on Android 12 topped with MIUI 13, packs in 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support and flaunts a unique leather-like finish on the back panel. Lava Yuva 2 Pro Launched in India; Packs Premium Design and Cool Specs at a Small Price.

The POCO C55 is offered in Cool Blue, Forest Green and Power Black shades and will go on sale on February 28 on Flipkart. It has been priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,999 for its 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants, respectively.

Get the New POCO C55 at its Special Introductory Price :

Pick your #POCOC55 @ an introductory price of ₹8,499* on 28th Feb @ 12 Noon on @Flipkart. Ready to experience #SwagAndSpeed? pic.twitter.com/dC8mrWSqGL — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)