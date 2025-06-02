POCO F7 smartphone teasers are expected to drop this week, according to a new update shared by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X (formerly Twitter). The upcoming smartphone from POCO (Poco) is expected to come with advanced specifications and features. The post mentioned that the smartphone needed some last-minute optimisations, which caused a short delay in its launch schedule. The tipster also hinted that the launch of the POCO F7 will likely happen this month, in June 2025. Once the teasers are out, more information about the phone's features and design is expected to be revealed. Alcatel V3 Series 5G Sale Begins Today in India; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features of Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G and Alcatel V3 Classic 5G Smartphones.

POCO F7 Teasers May Drop This Week

POCO F7 teasers drop this week.. phone needed some last minute optimizations, hence the delay in launch.. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 1, 2025

