Elon Musk has become the most followed person on his X platform, with 218.1 million followers. The tech billionaire owns multiple companies, including Tesla, xAI, X Corp, SpaceX and The Boring Company. Elon Musk's X also became the number-one app for more than 140 countries. Seeing this growth of the X platform, Musk reacted by saying, "Progress". His xAI company recently launched Grok 3, which he called the "Smartest AI on the Earth", and participated in its launch event livestream with the company team. Elon Musk Announces Grok Voice Mode Coming Next Week, Expects Next xAI Training Cluster To Have 5 Times More GPUs.

Elon Musk Followers Increase, Surpassing 218 Million Mark

BREAKING: Elon Musk has surpassed 218 million followers. He is the most followed account on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/dCWnTkAyxa — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 18, 2025

Elon Musk’s X Becomes Number One App in Over 140 Countries

