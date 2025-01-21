Realme launched its latest smartphones from the Realme 14 Pro Series 5G, featuring the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G, on January 16, 2025. The Realme 14 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip. It includes a 50MP main camera at the rear and a 16MP front camera. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Realme 14 Pro price in India starts at INR 22,999 after discounts. The Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED quad-curved display with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It features a 50MP main camera and a 32MP front camera. The smartphone has a 6,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging support. Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G price in India starts at INR 27,999 after discounts. Pre-booking is now live, with sales starting on January 23, 2025, at 12 PM on Flipkart and the official website. iOS 19: Apple Likely To Offer New Camera App and Smarter Siri; Check Expected Release Timeline, Compatible iPhones and Other Details.

Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G Sale Begins on January 23, 2025

Get ready to power up with the slim yet mighty #realme14ProSeries5G! With a 6000mAh battery, you’ve got all-day energy wrapped in a sleek, stylish design. First sale on 23rd Jan, 12 Noon Pre-Book now:https://t.co/bxxGhQz8w3 https://t.co/2VPsHlw0z2#SoClearSoPowerful pic.twitter.com/5ADMJsVJO8 — realme (@realmeIndia) January 21, 2025

