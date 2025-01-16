Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC neckband launched in India alongside Realme 14 Pro series 5G. It comes with three adaptive noise reduction levels and offers up to 38 hours of playback on a single charge. The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC also supports fast charging, allowing users to enjoy 20 hours of playback time at a 10-minute charge. The Realme neckband features 13.6mm Dynamic Bass drivers and Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). Besides, it offers 360-degree spatial audio effect, ENC Call noise cancellation, and 50dB. The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC price in India starts at INR 1,799; however, with offers applied, it will be sold at INR 1,599. Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G Launched in India With 120x Digital Zoom; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC Launched in India

- Realme 14 Pro+ starts at Rs 29,999

- Realme 14 Pro starts at Rs 24,999

- Buds Wireless 5 ANC: Rs 1,799

- Limited time period prebook offers run between Jan 16 and Jan 23.#RealmeBudsWireless5ANC#realme14ProSeries #Realme #Realme14proplus #Realme14Pro pic.twitter.com/yaQGVqJvit— Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) January 16, 2025

