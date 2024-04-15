Realme P series, including Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G, will be launched in India at 12 PM. The Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G launch live streaming will begin shortly via the official link shared by Realme India. During the Realme P Series launch live event, the company will also introduce its Realme Pad 2 and Realme Buds T110 in India. Realme P1 5G price in India is confirmed to be below Rs 15,000, and Realme P1 Pro 5G price below Rs 20,000. The Realme P series smartphone will offer 2,000 nits bright 120Hz AMOLED panel, 45W SUPERVOOC fast-charging capability, and a 7-layer VC cooling system. Realme has confirmed that the P series smartphone or one of them will get a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G processor. Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G To Launch Today Along With Realme Pad 2 and Realme Buds T110; Check Key Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

