Rockstar Games is now available on the Discord instant messaging and social platform. Players can join the community and connect with others using LFG channels to keep up to date with the latest news related to the game studio. Netizens replied to the post and asked for a GTA 6 trailer and an update about its launch. Discord said, "We got an official Rockstar server before GTA 6." BGMI 3.7 Update Released: Krafton Introduces 'Golden Dynasty' Theme Mode in Battlegrounds Mobile India, New RONDO Map, X-Suit Collection, and Exciting In-Game Rewards.

Rockstar Games Servers Now Live on Discord

The official Rockstar Games server is LIVE! Connect with other players in their LFG channels and stay up to date with the latest news. https://t.co/LY1z3pF9W1 — Discord (@discord) March 12, 2025

GTA VI Trailer 2 'When Bro?'

Trailer 2 when bro?!! pic.twitter.com/raz7j4EngR — Project Vice (@project_vice) March 12, 2025

Discord Got Rockstar Servers Before GTA 6

we got an official rockstar server before gta 6 😭 — Discord (@discord) March 12, 2025

