Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be launched today in global markets. The company has been teasing the smartphone as “beyond slim,” which is expected to come with a thickness of 5.8 mm. The upcoming smartphone from the Galaxy S series is anticipated to include advanced specifications and features. The Galaxy S25 Edge will likely have a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a 200MP primary camera and may be equipped with a 3,900mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price may start at around EURO 1,249. Apple To Launch All-Glass Foldable iPhone, Tabletop Robot and Futuristic Devices To Celebrate iPhone’s 20th Anniversary in 2027: Reports.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge To Launch Today in India

Ready to go beyond slim? 🩵 like this post for updates and join us on May 13, 2025 to check out the slimmest Galaxy S Series ever. #GalaxyAI #GalaxyS25 Edge pic.twitter.com/TSfBdWWxJq — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) May 7, 2025

