Samsung is set to launch its latest flagship smartphones from the Samsung Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22, 2025. The Galaxy S25 series will likely include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra models. The Galaxy S25 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra model may come with a 6.9-inch display. However, ahead of the launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series price leaked. A tipster shared the expected price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in India. According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S25 model is tipped to be priced at around INR 84,999 with 12GB + 256GB. The variant with 12GB + 512GB is expected to be priced at around INR 94,999. The Samsung Galaxy S25+ will likely start at a price of INR 1,04,999 with 12GB+ 256GB. The Galaxy S25+ with 12GB + 512GB may come at a price of INR 1,14,999. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may come at a price of INR 1,34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 16GB + 512GB will likely be priced at INR 1,44,999, and the variant with 16GB + 1TB is anticipated to be priced at INR 1,64,999. Samsung Galaxy F06, Samsung Galaxy M06 To Launch Soon in India; Know Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Budget Smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India (Expected)

Here’s what I’m hearing from retail sources,Galaxy S25 Series Indian prices might be S25 • ₹84,999: 12+256GB • ₹94,999: 12+512GB S25+ • ₹1,04,999: 12+256GB • ₹1,14,999: 12+512GB S25 Ultra • ₹1,34,999: 12+256GB • ₹1,44,999: 16+512GB • ₹1,64,999: 16+1TB Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/HIqBJr6I4e — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) January 17, 2025

