Samsung Galaxy S25 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, will be launched tonight at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. The company is also expected to launch a rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim smartphone and announce other AI-related initiatives. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will be live-streamed online across various countries, including India. The timing for the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 for India will be 11:30 PM tonight. It will be live-streamed on YouTube, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung's official website. Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Today in India; Check Live Streaming Link and Expected Price, Specifications, Features of Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Tonight in India

The wait is over! Your true AI companion is coming tonight at 11:30 PM. Join us at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked and share your excitement with your fav emoji in the comment below. #GalaxyAI #GalaxyUnpacked #Samsung pic.twitter.com/v78sgVyTDL — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 22, 2025

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Live Streaming Link

