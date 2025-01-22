New Delhi, January 22: Samsung Galaxy S25 series is scheduled to launch on January 22, 2025 (today), at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy S25 series will feature several models, which will include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones. Reports indicate that Samsung may introduce a new model called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim at the upcoming event, which is expected to be available in select countries.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch will be live-streamed in India at 11:30 PM today. During the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung will launch the smartphones from the Galaxy S25 series, which will feature upgraded performance capabilities with advanced Galaxy AI features. Interested viewers in India can watch the live stream of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch event by visiting Samsung India's official YouTube channel. Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G Sale Begins on January 23, 2025, Bookings Open; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Live Streaming Link

Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It may feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone camera setup may include a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The Galaxy S25 will likely come equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The Galaxy S25+ may come with a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide lens, and 10MP telephoto lens. The smartphone may be equipped with a 4,900mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The Galaxy S25 Ultra rear camera setup is expected to include a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and an additional 50MP telephoto lens. The smartphone will likely be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, all smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series may come with a 12MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to be priced at approximately INR 84,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB is anticipated to be priced at around INR 94,999. The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is likely to start at INR 1,04,999 for the 12GB + 256GB, the 12GB + 512GB variant is expected to be priced at INR 1,14,999. iQOO Neo 10R Launch May Take Place in February 2025 in India, Price Leaks; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may be priced at INR 1,34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 16GB + 512GB variant is estimated to come at a price of INR 1,44,999, while the 16GB + 1TB variant is anticipated to be priced at INR 1,64,999.

