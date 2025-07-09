Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event will be livestreamed soon in India. The Galaxy Unpacked event will reportedly introduce Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE smartphones. Besides, the company is expected to introduce its Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series during the event. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event will be live-streamed at 10 AM ET, which is 7:30 PM IST today. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 4,400mAh battery, a 200MP camera, 4.2mm thickness when unfolded and 8.9mm when unfolded. It will likely offer up to 1TB of storage. On the other hand, Samsung Z Flip 7 could sport a 50MP primary camera, a 4,300mAh battery and a 4.1-inch cover screen. Reports said Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE (Fan Edition) would likely be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options and a 4,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series may include Exynos W1000 chipset and OneUI 8.0 Watch. The series may offer 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. OnePlus Pad Lite Launched in Global Market With 9,340mAh Battery, 11-Inch Display; Check Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of India Launch.

Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 Live Streaming Link

