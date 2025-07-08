Several taxpayers shared a surprising experience of getting Income Tax Returns (ITRs) processed and refunds credited to bank accounts on the same day of filing. An X user said he filed two Income Tax Returns (ITRs) processed and refunds credited to bank accounts within just three hours. "Filed ITR on 05-07-2025 at 7:31 pm, the return got processed within 2.5 hrs and the refund was credited by 9:30 pm on the same day I feel ITD is competing with blinkit This is one of the fastest ITR processings I've seen in the recent times (sic)," said another. Normally, the Income Tax Department starts processing only after the return is e-verified, and it usually takes 4 to 5 weeks for the refund to be credited. ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

'It Is a Miracle'

It is a miracle,never in the last 75 years,again an extraordinary achievement by @IncomeTaxIndia , filed two ITRs today afternoon at 1 pm of my retired parents,by 4 pm both ITRs are processed, refund processed and deposited in the bank account,hats off to a super efficient team… pic.twitter.com/zljrc1OENa — Prof A D Vyas (@vyasad) July 5, 2025

'Feel ITD Is Competing With Blinkit'

Filed ITR on 05-07-2025 at 7:31 pm, the return got processed within 2.5 hrs and the refund was credited by 9:30 pm on the same day I feel ITD is competing with blinkit This is one of the fastest ITR processings I've seen in the recent times Thankyou @IncomeTaxIndia #incometax pic.twitter.com/8aB1H8fLKc — CA Sanketh Karnataka🇮🇳 (@sunnysanketh78) July 7, 2025

‘ITR Refund for FY 2024-25 Processed Blazing Fast’

ITR Filling complete: 2.13 pm Refund initiated: 3.35 pm Refind issued: 4.56 pm Credit to Account: 5.33 pm ⚡Blazing Fast 👏👏 ✨Credit where due 🥳🥳 Like ❤️ n Repost ♻️ if useful#IncomeTax #ITR pic.twitter.com/Ha5mQcFX7X — Satish Kumar Agarwal (@iSatishAgarwal) July 5, 2025

Netizens Rejoice

Date 07/07/2025 ITR 1 and ITR 4 Filing Count Crossed 1 crore Thanks to @IncomeTaxIndia for processing ITR on same day and refund also got credited on same day or next day All are Waiting for release of ITR 2 and ITR 3 @IncomeTaxIndia kindly release other ITR forms now… pic.twitter.com/xXS4FiMihB — Taxation Updates (CA Mayur J Sondagar) (@TaxationUpdates) July 8, 2025

