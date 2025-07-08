In a rare celestial sighting, Delhi residents spotted the International Space Station (ISS) with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla onboard gliding across the sky early on Tuesday morning, July 8. Appearing as a steady, bright point of light, the ISS captivated early risers and skywatchers. Instagram user Azam Siddiqui shared a video of the moment, captioning it, “A silver dot gliding above—ISS in orbit. Pretty sure Shubangshu Shukla was up there waving down at us (sic).” Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force is currently onboard as part of the ISS’s international crew. Orbiting Earth at an altitude of around 400 km and a speed of 28,000 km/h, the ISS completes one revolution every 90 minutes, appearing to observers on the ground as a steadily moving, non-blinking star. Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Describes Life on ISS During Video Interaction With PM Narendra Modi, Says ‘From Here, We See Sunrise and Sunset 16 Times a Day’ (Watch Video).

