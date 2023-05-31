The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Wednesday provided coverage of the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) meeting before coming up with its final report on Unidentified Flying Objects. Notably, the coverage comes after NASA commissioned a study team to examine unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) which include observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena. NASA shared a live stream of the meeting on open interaction about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP. The US Space Agency is conducting a meeting of its independent study team on categorizing and evaluating data of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). The agency also is also likely to host a media teleconference at the conclusion of the meeting. Do UFOs and Aliens Exist? NASA Constitutes 16-Member Special Team to Investigate UFO Sightings, Claims of Extraterrestrial Life.

NOW: We're holding a public meeting of our independent study team for categorizing and evaluating data of unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP. More info on today's meeting: https://t.co/PqCrIB5U7s https://t.co/F5hawerKFw — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2023

