Many people in the UK and Ireland witnessed a spectacular show of the northern lights on Saturday night. Several of them shared the photos of auroras over Stonehenge on X, formerly Twitter. The sky was filled with green and red colours that danced and shimmered. These lights are also known as the aurora borealis, and they occur when the Earth’s magnetic field is disturbed by solar activity. This causes charged particles to collide with the atmosphere and produce bright auroras at different latitudes. Northern Lights in India! Auroras Light Up Ladakh Skies in Rare Display (See Pic).

Northern Lights Dazzle in Skies

The Northern Lights dancing in the skies above Howth, taken from Dún Laoghaire seafront. 😍 Incredible to capture the Aurora Borealis... a dream come true. 😍#Auroraborealis #northernlights pic.twitter.com/Bt5UzlZ4Rg — Ger Holland (@GHollandPhoto) November 5, 2023

Northern Lights Dazzle in Skies Over Stonehenge

Aurora Over Poland

The northern lights, seen above Cracow, Poland. 📷 Sebastian Kurd pic.twitter.com/Cj4YzwgIgV — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 6, 2023

Aurora Over Ukraine:

JUST IN - Red northern lights appear over parts of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/YZcozikUPv — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 5, 2023

Bosnian and Croatian Sky Dazzles in Aurora:

