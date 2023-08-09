Two Russian cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, today performed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS). The Russian cosmonauts will carry out various tasks, such as attaching three debris shields to the Rassvet module and testing the stability of a work platform connected to the European robotic arm on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. This event can be watched live on NASA’s YouTube channel. NASA's Webb Space Telescope Reveals Moment of Stellar Birth, Dramatic Close-Up of 50 Baby Stars.

Spacewalk Live Streaming Video

