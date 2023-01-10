Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 will be celebrated on January 10. Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi is Sankashti Chaturthi that falls on Tuesday. This day of the week is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, which is why devotees consider observing Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat highly auspicious. Devotees also visit nearby temples to make offerings to Ganpati Bappa. Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, situated in Mumbai, is a landmark Ganesha temple famous for the legend of fulfilling everyone’s wishes. People often pay a visit in the early morning to participate in Ganesha Sankatahara morning aarti and puja. The official YouTube channel of Shree Siddhivinayak Temple also streams live darshan. You can watch Siddhivinayak Live Darshan on Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 and see the live streaming of Ganesha Sankatahara Morning Aarti and Puja on Tuesday.

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Live

