Mumbai, July 11: Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson is set to fly into space aboard the VSS Unity spaceplane. Seventy-year-old Branson, along with three crewmates and two pilots, will embark on a suborbital mission, the “Unity 22”, on July 11 at 7:30 am PT (8:00 pm IST). With this, he will become the first billionaire space entrepreneur to go into space. Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity Spaceplane Takes Off Today; Here is All You Need To Know About Richard Branson's Spaceflight.

Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla is also a part of the six-member crew. A carrier aircraft, VMS Eve, will first take off from the runway and will drop VSS Unity after reaching a height of roughly 50,000 feet, according to the report. Viewers can catch live streaming of the launch on the official YouTube channel of Virgin Galatic.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

