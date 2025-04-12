Elon Musk-run SpaceX is preparing to launch its Falcon 9 rocket for the NROL-192 mission on Saturday, April 12. The liftoff will take place from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The liftoff is scheduled for 5:25 AM PT (around 5:55 PM IST). If weather or technical issues delay the launch, a backup window is available on Sunday, April 13, at 5:09 AM PT (around 5:39 PM IST). Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-31 Mission: Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King and Kerianne Flynn To Fly on 11th Human Flight on April 14.

SpaceX Falcon 9 To Launch NROL-192 Mission

Targeting Saturday, April 12 for a Falcon 9 launch of the @NatReconOfc's NROL-192 mission from California → https://t.co/OpmsJSIeLk — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 11, 2025

