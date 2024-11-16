SpaceX shared a post on November 16, 2024, and mentioned an update on its latest mission. Elon Musk-run SpaceX mentioned about the launch of Starship’s sixth flight test. SpaceX said, “Targeting Tuesday, November 19 for Starship’s sixth flight test. A 30-minute launch window will open at 4:00 PM CT on November 19.” The mission will begin within a 30-minute launch window, starting at 4:00 PM CT. The live streaming of the flight test will begin 30 minutes before liftoff. Interested viewers can tune in on SpaceX’s official X account or via the new X TV app to watch the launch event. India Successfully Test-Fires Guided Pinaka Weapon System as Part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements Validation Trials (Watch Video).

SpaceX Plans Starship’s 6th Test Flight on November 19, 2024

Targeting Tuesday, November 19 for Starship’s sixth flight test. A 30-minute launch window opens at 4:00 p.m. CT → https://t.co/oIFc3u9laE pic.twitter.com/s3Rk8TWfen — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)