ISRO's Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) has encountered a setback again. An unexpected drift between the Chaser (SDX01) and Target (SDX02) satellites during a separation maneuver has prompted ISRO to postpone the docking attempt for the second time. The docking of two satellites was scheduled for tomorrow morning. In a post on X on Wednesday, January 8, ISRO said: "While making a maneuver to reach 225 m between satellites the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period. The planned docking for tomorrow is postponed. Satellites are safe." What Is SpaDeX or Space Docking Experiment? Know All About ISRO’s Final Mission in 2024.

SpaDeX Docking Postponed

While making a maneuver to reach 225 m between satellites the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period. The planned docking for tomorrow is postponed. Satellites are safe. Stay tuned for updates.#ISRO #SPADEX — ISRO (@isro) January 8, 2025

