NASA on Saturday announced that it has postponed Artemis I mission to the Moon. NASA said that the teams were unsuccessful in its attempt to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket. Earlier, the first attempt of rocket launch was halted due to bad engine sensor and leaking fuel. NASA says that it wants to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon, pushing it to the limit before astronauts get on the next flight.

The #Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful. Join NASA leaders later today for a news conference. Check for updates: https://t.co/6LVDrA1toy pic.twitter.com/LgXnjCy40u — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2022

