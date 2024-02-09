Popular instant messaging app 'Snapchat' has been down for hours. multiple users reported on X platform about the issue. A user shared screenshot with error - "could not load - tap to retry" from mobile application. The users have been complaining about issue on the Elon Musk's X platform asking others if they are facing the same issue with their applications. The screenshot shows a blank screen on the smartphone of the users and does not seem to load the content. Elon Musk To Discontinue His Phone Number, Only Use X for Texts, Audio and Video Calls.

Snapchat Down Today, User Shares Screenshot of Error:

Am I the only one jiska snap server down hai 🤷🏻‍♀️#snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/wO4utC7xYc — Disha Patel (@Disha_patel003) February 9, 2024

