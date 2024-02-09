Snapchat users have rushed to X platform and shared various memes with hashtag "#snapchatdown". The instant messaging platform is likely facing some technical error on its official Snapchat app which does not allow the users to open the app. Addressing this issue, multiple users shared memes targeting the company and its application. A user posted on X, "When your Streaks ends and Snapchat is also Down." Another user posted, "Me running to X to find out whether snapchat is down or not." Other users shared videos and pictures for the situation. Snapchat Down: Users Rush to X Complaining About Server Down Issue as Messaging App Faces Massive Outage, Screenshots Show ‘Could Not Load – Tap To Retry’ Error.

Me running to X to find out whether snapchat is down or not.#snapchat #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/4iwIqYQdnX — ` (@UTD_Taylor) February 9, 2024

My friend explaining why using snapchat was necessary for him.#snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/k7TtVvteMi — Casper (@koshurfilmmaker) February 9, 2024

When your Streaks ends and Snapchat is also Down.#snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/UdwWz4cZld — A D V A I T H (@SankiPagalAwara) February 9, 2024

