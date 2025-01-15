Android co-founder Rich Miner has taken a dig at Bill Gates, blaming him for Microsoft’s failure to dominate the mobile market. The remarks came after Bill Gates reportedly admitted in an interview that losing to Android was one of Microsoft’s “greatest mistakes,” costing the company an estimated USD 400 billion in market value. In a post shared on January 14, 2025, Rich Miner revealed that his motivation behind creating Android was to prevent Microsoft from monopolising mobile phones as they had with PCs, which he claimed stifled innovation. In another post, Miner reflected on his role in launching the first Windows Mobile phone in 2002, the SPV, with telecom company Orange. He admitted he was worried that if Microsoft might gain complete control over mobile devices. “I wanted something more open,” he wrote, addressing to Bill Gates, and said, “So, sorry Bill, you’re more responsible for losing the USD 400 billion than you realise.” REDnote Banning LGBTQ+ Accounts and Content After Gaining Number 1 Spot in App Store in US As TikTok Ban Looms: Reports.

Rich Miner Says ‘I Literally Helped Create Android To Prevent Microsoft’

I literally helped create Android to prevent Microsoft from controlling the phone the way they did the PC - stifling innovation. So it's always funny for me to hear Gates whine about losing mobile to Android 🤣 Retweet if you think I should share our original pitch deck 1/2 pic.twitter.com/urjZWK0yHE — Rich Miner (@richminer) January 14, 2025

Rich Miner Says ‘So, Sorry Bill, You’re More Responsible for Loosing the $400B Than You Realize’

I helped Orange launch the first Windows Mobile phone in 2002, the SPV. I worried MSFT might end up controlling mobile like they did the PC, I wanted something more open. So, sorry Bill, you're more responsible for loosing the $400B than you realize https://t.co/xuWu7paunM — Rich Miner (@richminer) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)